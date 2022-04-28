By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 9:54

Tory chief whip investigating claims top party member watched porn in Commons. Image: tommao wang

Update: Labour leader calls for porn watching Tory to be sacked, party chief whip investigating Commons claims.

Kier Starmer said if true, the frontbencher’s actions were “disgusting” and “sackable.

UPDATE 9.54 am (April 28) – LABOUR leader Sir Kier Starmer has called for the Tory party member, who is under investigation from the party’s Chris Heaton-Harris for allegedly watching porn in the House of Commons, to be sacked.

Speaking on the Peston on ITV show, Starmer said: “Firstly I’m disturbed by these allegations, they’ve obviously got to be investigated.

“And if it’s true that someone was watching porn sitting in the chamber, and I think the allegation is, I don’t know for sure, that it’s somebody on the front bench for the government that was implicated in this, then of course it’s a sackable offence in my view.”

He added: “It’s disgusting, it’s almost unbelievable.

“I think many jaws were on the floor this morning when this allegation came through that a Tory MP may have been engaged in this.

“It needs to be thoroughly investigated straight away and action needs to be taken. There’s an individual issue here but there’s a cultural issue as well.

“We need cultural change in the House of Commons, in Parliament, and culture change comes from the top, so the prime minister has to lead on this.”

ORGINAL 1.39 pm (April 27) – TORY chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris is said to be investigating claims that a top party member watched porn in the House of Commons.

An exclusive from the Mirror on Wednesday, April 27 revealed that the ‘frontbencher’ was watching the adult material while sitting next to a female colleague during the last few months.

A statement from the whip’s office said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter. This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

However, The Times is reporting that more MPs had potentially been caught watching porn during House of Commons meetings.

Two male Tory MPS have been caught watching porn in the chamber, according to the paper.

The Mirror said that sources from the Tory party had revealed to them that the revelations had come to light during a Tory MP meeting at Westminster on April 26.

According to their report, three sources claimed that there had been several complaints voiced at the meeting including accusations of sexism as well as accounts of sexual harassment.

