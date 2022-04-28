Denmark becomes first country in world to suspend Covid vaccination programme

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 April 2022 • 15:21

Credit: whitesession

Denmark is halting its Covid vaccination program, saying the virus has been brought under control.

Denmark is believed to be the first country in the world to pause vaccinating its population.

“Spring has arrived, vaccine coverage in the Danish population is high, and the epidemic has reversed,” the Danish Health Authority said in a statement, on April 27, announcing the move.

The Danish Health Authority said it had decided to “wind down” the vaccine rollout from 15 May because so many people have had the vaccine, new infections are falling and hospitalisation rates are stabilising.

“Therefore we are winding down the mass vaccination programme,” Bolette Soborg, the authority’s infectious diseases director, said.

Soborg said that the public can still be vaccinated over the spring and summer if they want, and that vaccination sites will remain open around the country.

He added that immunisation was still recommended to people for whom Covid poses a heightened risk, such as those over the age of 40 and for unvaccinated pregnant women.

“We also continue to recommend that you complete your started vaccination course,” he said.

The country lifted all Covid curbs in February after “flattening” the third wave.

The Danish Health and Medicines Authority said there will probably be a need to vaccinate against Covid-19 again in the autumn.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.