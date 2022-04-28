Don’t feed these to your dog

By Laura Kemp • 28 April 2022 • 14:00

Not all foods are safe for dogs

Dogs will often beg for food or find sneaky ways to get their paws on extra treats, but not all foods are safe for dogs to eat. That’s why we have put together a list of some of the foods that are poisonous to our furry friends to avoid illness and even fatalities.

Onions, garlic and chives

Whether dry, raw or cooked, foods in the onion family are particularly toxic to dogs and can cause damage to red blood cells and gastrointestinal irritation. Signs of illness are not always immediate and can happen up to a few days after ingestion.

Chocolate

Chocolate, however much dogs and humans enjoy it, is another food that is poisonous to dogs. Chocolate contains theobromine (the highest content is in dark chocolate) which is toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure.

Macadamia nuts

Macadamia nuts contain a toxin that can affect your dog’s muscles and nervous system, resulting in panting, weakness and swollen limbs.

Avocado

Avocado plants contain Persin in the leaves, fruit and seed, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs.

Grapes and raisins

The active ingredient in grapes and raisins which causes the toxin is not known, however, both of them cause severe liver damage and kidney failure. By the time your pet begins showing signs of being unwell, it could already potentially be too late to save them.

If your dog eats even a small amount of these items always act immediately and take them to the vet.

