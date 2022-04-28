By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 13:49

EastEnders and Doctor Who star Ann Davies dies aged 87.

The wife of late The Good Life star Richard Briers enjoyed a long career as tributes pour in following the tragic announcement.

EASTENDERS and Doctor Who star Ann Davies dies aged 87, according to her agent on Thursday, April 28. Tributes have flooded social media for the actress, who was the wife of late The Good Life star Richard Briers.

Barry Langford tweeted: “Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.

“A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate.

“She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie”.

Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday. A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate. She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie pic.twitter.com/9WxgRfsyat — Barry Langford (@LangfordBarry) April 27, 2022

One of Davies’ earliest television appearances was as the character Jenny in the BBC series Doctor Who in the story entitled The Dalek Invasion of Earth. In 2003, she appeared in an episode of the series Doctors as the character Annette Ludlow.

The actress starred alongside her husband, who passed away in February 2013, in the 1992 film Peter’s Friends and In the Bleak Midwinter (1995). She also appeared alongside her husband in the radio adaptation of the TV series Brothers in Law.

Fans of the actress paid tribute to the star on social media.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Superstar in a legendary Dr Who adventure, and she’ll never be forgotten by the fans! Those episodes get rewatched a lot in my house. Much love to you all.”

“Ah so sad to read this. Annie was so very kind and welcoming to me when I was a humble understudy working with Richard. Thoughts to the family,” another person said.

Another person wrote: “SAD, SAD NEWS,.. The adorable ANN DAVIES,.. wife of the late great and much missed RICHARD BRIERS passed away yesterday,.. R.I.P. lovely lady.”

SAD, SAD NEWS,.. The adorable ANN DAVIES,.. wife of the late great and much missed RICHARD BRIERS passed away yesterday,.. R.I.P. lovely lady ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/MEndU47fZc — roy slater (@royslat05399528) April 27, 2022

“Sad news to hear Ann Davies (wife of the wonderful Richard Briers) has passed away. She was wonderful as Jenny in #DoctorWho Dalek Invasion of Earth. She would have made an excellent TARDIS companion. RIP,” another said.

Sad news to hear Ann Davies (wife of the wonderful Richard Briers) has passed away. She was wonderful as Jenny in #DoctorWho Dalek Invasion of Earth. She would have made an excellent TARDIS companion. RIP pic.twitter.com/NKx4qsbStf — David (@MrsRemingtonFan) April 27, 2022

UK-based New Zealand writer Adam Christopher said: “Oh, very sad to hear about this. Jenny was an amazing character, and Ann Davies one of the great guest cast of the Hartnell era.”

Oh, very sad to hear about this. Jenny was an amazing character, and Ann Davies one of the great guest cast of the Hartnell era. https://t.co/e7V1GdKGbI — Adam Christopher (@ghostfinder) April 28, 2022

She leaves behind actress Lucy Briers and her sibling Katie Briers.

