Fresh humiliation for Andrew after he’s stripped of Freedom of York title

By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 10:01

Thorne1983, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Fresh humiliation for Andrew after he’s stripped of his Freedom of York title. Councillors have also called for Andrew to renounce his Duke of York title.

On April 27, York councillors voted unanimously that Andrew should be stripped of his Freedom of the City of York title. The title was awarded to Prince Andrew in 1987 but he has now been branded as an “utter disgrace” by local councillors.

Darryl Smalley is the City of York Council’s executive member for culture, leisure & communities. Smalley put forward a motion to say that Andrew should be stripped of his title and also proposed that he should not hold the Duke of York title any longer, reported The Daily Mail.

Smalley commented: “The Honorary Freedom of York is the highest honour we, as a city, can bestow on those who represent the very best of York. The honour is held by many notable and accomplished people who carry it with pride and responsibly.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.”

The counsellor went on to add: “I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents.

“The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse. The next logical step is now for Prince Andrew to do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title.

“If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York.”

