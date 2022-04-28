By Guest Writer • 28 April 2022 • 17:07

DAZN partners with major sporting stars Credit: Ronaldo Twitter

GIBRALTAR had no option after Brexit vote other than to follow the lead of the United Kingdom and accept the obligation to leave the European Union.

There are a number of reasons why this appeared a poor result for the Gibraltarians, not the least being that having worked hard to shrug off its perceived position as a tax haven, it had attracted a number of overseas gaming companies to invest there.

A number decided to either leave completely or reduce their presence on the Rock and move to what they expected to be easier EU locations such as Malta.

Now however, one company founded just six years ago in the UK and said to be worth billions, sports entertainment business DAZN has chosen Gibraltar based Pragmatic Group to partner with and under an exclusive, multi-year agreement, a new business headquartered in Gibraltar will launch and operate a new betting service under the DAZN BET brand.

According to the broadcaster, responding to what DAZN customers say they want and the trend towards recreational in-play betting, over the next few years the partnership will develop a fun, convenient, and integrated experience for casual bettors to enjoy alongside DAZN’s live sports streaming.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said, “The convergence of sports media and betting is the future. This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner who is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans.

“It underscores DAZN’s commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans.”

Thank you for reading ‘Gibraltar had no option after Brexit vote’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.