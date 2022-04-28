By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 11:12

Guardia Civil issues urgent appeal for missing two-year-old girl. Image: Guardia Civil

Guardia Civil issues urgent appeal for missing two-year-old girl.

The girl father’s lodged a complaint stating her mother had taken her without his consent.

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil issued an urgent appeal on Thursday, April 28 for a missing two-year-old girl believed to have been taken to Colombia without the consent of her father.

According to sources from the Guardia Civil, an investigation was launched after the toddler’s father reported that her mother had taken her without his consent.

He is believed to have told police that the mother had taken the two-year-old to Colombia, the woman’s country of origin, as reported by Spanish news outlet Efe.

The disappearance of the girl, Anna Moldovan, was reported on Wednesday, April 20 in the municipality of Collado Villalba in Madrid.

She is described as being 75cm tall with brown eyes and long brown hair.

In a photo released by Spain’s top police service, the young girl is wearing a long grey Minnie Mouse jumper, grey leggings and black shoes, with a bow like the Disney character in her hair.

The Guardia Civil published a tweet on Thursday, April 28 with data on Anna which was offered by the National Centre for Missing Persons (CNDES) of the Ministry of the Interior.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.