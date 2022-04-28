Javea mayor Jose Chulvi re-elected as PSPV secretary general

By Linda Hall • 28 April 2022 • 18:39
Caption: JOSE CHULVI: Will run stand again as Javea mayor
Photo credit: PSPV Javea
JOSE CHULVI, Javea’s mayor, was re-elected as secretary general of the PSPV socialist party, a post he has held since 2008.
Chulvi automatically becomes the party’s mayor candidate in the 2023 local elections, as he has been during the past three municipal polls, the last two of which he won with overall majorities.
Chulvi pointed out despite these overall majorities, the town hall had included other parties in the local government.
“We have reached agreements with everyone, from the Left to the Right, because ours is a project that does not look for enemies or confrontation,” the mayor said.
“You won’t find us arguing, only working for Javea. And with our firm belief in values and our project we shall be able to reach the consensus that our town needs.”
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.