Jobs at the exciting Starlite Marbella Festival

By Laura Kemp • 28 April 2022 • 18:35
Initially, details of those wanting to be considered for employment can be registered on the employment website https://empleo.landings.jobandtalent.com/starlitecatalanaoccidente/ and then a number of those considered suitable will be called for interview at the Marbella Conference Centre between May 4 to 6.
There are a wide range of places available ranging from stewards to managers and as an added bonus, many of those offered employment will have the chance to catch the performances of some of the (mainly Spanish) stars taking part.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
