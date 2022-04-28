Julia Bradbury opens up about her harrowing experience of breast cancer in TV documentary

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 April 2022 • 12:10

Image: Julia Bradbury with best friend Amanda. Credit: @JuliaBradbury, Twitter.

The much-loved TV presenter appears in a candid video diary of her treatment for breast cancer.

Julia Bradbury, 51, also highlights the complexities of the disease in Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me which is broadcast on ITV at 9pm (local time) on Thurday, April 28.

“One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life is to tell my children that I’ve got cancer,” says TV presenter Julia in the programme.

“It feels like I’m part of some really bad game show,” Bradbury adds.

Ahead of an appearance on This Morning the presenter praised all those who have helped her.

“So grateful for all the love & support I have in my life. We all need some hand holding.”

The TV personality underwent a mastectomy in October during which her breast plus two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

Julia recently said she was unsure whether she would ever travel or wear a bikini again following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Married to her husband Gerard Cunningham since 2000 the couple have three children -son Zephyrus, 10, and twin daughters Xanthe and Zena, who are seven-years-old.

One in seven women in the UK are likely to get breast cancer during their lifetime.

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me includes details of the support and science on offer to combat the disease.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.