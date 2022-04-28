Man charged with murder of four family members in Bermondsey

By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 15:14

Man charged with the murder of four family members in London’s Bermondsey.

The four family members were stabbed to death on April 25, at a south-east London address. Joshua Jacques, 28, has been charged with the murders of Dolet Hill, 64, Denton Burke, 58, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Samantha Drummonds, 27.

The four family members were stabbed at a property on Delaford Road, SE16 on Monday. After appearing at Westminster magistrates court Jacques was remanded into custody.

Following an investigation by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, Jacques was charged on April 28.

