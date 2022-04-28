By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 12:42

Credit: National Police

Most wanted: Italian fugitive busted in Spain’s Barcelona. The fugitive had previously been added to the top 100 most dangerous fugitives.

Officers from the National Police in Barcelona have arrested one of Italy’s most wanted fugitives. The man was an active member of the Mazzarella clan, a faction of the Camorra criminal organisation and he was arrested on April 26.

In 2014, a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) had been issued for his arrest due to him belonging to a criminal organisation. He was also wanted for trafficking 30 kilograms of cocaine into Naples, Rome, Milan and Spain in 2006.

According to the Spanish government: “The investigation began on 25 April when investigators received a communication from the Carabinieri via the ENFAST network requesting the arrest of one of the fugitives on Italy’s most wanted list.”

In 2013 the fugitive had been included in a list of the 100 most dangerous fugitives.

National Police officers tracked the man down to Barcelona’s L’Hospitalet de Llobregat where he was living with his partner. On April 26, a surveillance operation spotted the man near his home and he was finally arrested.

