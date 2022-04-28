Outrage: Good Morning Britain viewers left fuming over ‘porn’ in Parliament comments

By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 12:03

Credit: Ben Shepherd Instagram

Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard makes a correction after a guest’s comments on ‘porn’ in Parliament spark uproar.

On Thursday, April 28, journalist Quentin Letts sparked outrage on Good Morning Britain. Viewers were fuming after they believed he was defending a Tory MP allegedly viewing porn in the House of Commons.

Ben and fellow host Ranvir Singh spoke to Quentin about allegations that a Tory MP had used a mobile phone in Parliament to view pornography, reported Yorkshire Live.

Quentin commented: “If you’ve ever been in the Houses of Parliament, it’s an extremely boring place,

“I think it would be wrong of viewers to think parliamentarians are constantly thinking about great matters at state when they’re in the House of Commons. It’s not exactly like a church in there.”

Quentin added: “The politicians tend to represent the people of the country and there are a lot of grotty people in this country who get a kick out of pornography, and it’s always struck me as a pretty peculiar thing to do”.

Viewers soon took to social media to complain. One GMB fan tweeted: “WTF is Quentin on about trying to almost downgrade seriousness of the MP viewing Porn in the commons .. #GMB.”

Another person said: “Quentin Letts trying to justify watching porn in the House because it’s “boring” Unbelievable! #GMB.”

A fellow viewer treated: “Quentin Letts thinks looking at porn at work in Parliament is OK, he must be the biggest d*** on TV!!! #GMB.”

Host Ben tried to set the record straight and commented: “I feel like everybody slightly got the wrong end of the stick. A lot of people seemed to be up in arms that you were defending watching porn in the House of Commons. That’s not what you were doing.”

Quentin attempted to defend his comments and said: “That’s not quite what I was doing. I was trying to make the point that the House of Commons is a very boring place, but you should not watch porn, boys and girls.”

