Paul Auster’s son Daniel dead at 44 days after arrest for baby daughter’s death

By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 7:38

Paul Auster’s son Daniel dead at 44, days after his arrest for his baby daughter’s drug-related death.

Daniel was the son of novelist Paul Auster. According to reports, Daniel was discovered dead only nine days after his arrest for his possible involvement in his young daughter’s death. According to The Sun on April 28, it is believed that Daniel died from a “suspected drug overdose.”

44-year-old Daniel was said to have taken drugs and he was discovered with drug paraphernalia near his body. The death could have been accidental according to various media outlets.

10-month-old Ruby died from a fentanyl overdose in November and her father was arrested on Easter Sunday.

As reported by the New York Post, Daniel had taken heroin before going to sleep beside her. Ruby’s mother, Zuzan Smith, said that her daughter was fine before she went to work.

Speaking to The New York Post Daniel’s lawyer commented: “This case is painfully tragic, and Mr Auster remains devastated over the loss of his beloved daughter Ruby.”

He went on to add: “Substance use disorder is an issue that countless families reel from each year, and we caution the public to refrain from making any rush to judgment.”

