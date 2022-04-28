Popular advocate Niall McCluskey dies suddenly aged 53, as tributes flood social media.

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 13:22

The Scot was the nephew of the late Lord McCluskey and was well respected in his field.

POPULAR advocate Niall McCluskey dies suddenly aged 53 and tributes have been paid to the well-respected lawyer via social media on Thursday, April 28.

The Scottish Solicitors Bar Association wrote on Twitter: “The SSBA is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Niall McCluskey, Advocate.

“He was a lovely man, and a big supporter of us when we started up, providing our first-ever CPD presentation.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Roddy Dunlop QC, Dean of Faculty, told Scottish Legal News: “I am distraught at the passing of Niall McCluskey, a talented member of the Scottish bar.

“Niall was well-known, particularly to those practising in the criminal courts. He was well-instructed and popular, with a keen interest in training the next generation of lawyers. Following on so quickly after other losses, this is hard to bear.”

Mr McCluskey’s stable, Optimum Advocates, told SLN: “We are all utterly devastated at the loss of Niall. Niall was a lovely, caring man who will be sorely missed by us all. He was a true asset to our stable. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”

Tributes have been paid on Twitter following the sudden death of the lawyer.

One person Twitter user wrote: “He will indeed ‘be sorely missed’ condolences to all who love him.

Another person said: “Very sad news. A kind, courteous and gently witty man. Condolences to his family and friends.”

“Tutored me on the Diploma. Came across as a thoroughly decent man with a good sense of humour. Went above and beyond to help several on the course secure training contracts or work experience. Thoughts and condolences to his family. So sad,” another wrote.

One Twitter user said: “This is horribly sad news. Always such a nice person and incredibly well liked and respected all round.”

“Sad news. I crossed swords with him often when he was starting out as a fiscal in Fife. He was always tenacious, but courteous,” said another person on social media.

“Very sad news. Condolences to his family and friends,” one person said.

One person added: “Terribly sad news. A lovely man. Deepest condolences to his family.”

A Twitter user said: “This is so sad. He was just a genuinely lovely person.”

“Tragic news – a gentleman and a very capable advocate – RIP,” wrote another.

