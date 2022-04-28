Prince Harry issues ´red line´ on Camilla as he vows never to accept her as Queen Consort

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 April 2022 • 9:55

Image: Prince Harry at The Endeavour Fund, 2019. Credit: Endeavour Fund, @sussexroyal, Instagram

Prince Harry reportedly has “no intention” of attending Prince Charles’s coronation if the Duchess of Cornwall is Queen Consort.

Prince Harry is said to be steadfast in his decision despite the Queen giving Camilla her seal of approval to use the title if the Prince of Wales is to become King.

A report in the investigative journal Private Eye, published on April 27, said: “One red line has recently emerged, however.

“Harry has no intention of attending his father’s coronation if Camilla is to be anointed and crowned just a few feet from where his mother’s coffin lay in Westminster Abbey.

“[The Queen] may have given her blessing to Camilla becoming Queen Consort, but Harry refuses to bend.”

The Queen has clearly and publicly given her backing to Charles’s wife to be Queen Consort in a move to shape the future of the monarchy.

In a written message to the nation, the monarch said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

