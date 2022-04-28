By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 16:08

Russian media report helicopter crash in Saratov. Image: @Liveuamap

Russian media report a helicopter crash in Saratov.

The crash occurred during a training flight in the southwestern city of Russia.

RUSSIAN media reported a helicopter crash in the southwestern city of Saratov on Thursday, April 28. The crash occurred during a training flight, according to the head of Saratov, Mikhail Isaev.

Isaev announced the news via his Telegram channel. He noted that the incident occurred in the territory of Kumysnaya Polyana.

According to Roman Stirbavicius, head of the operational dispatch centre of the city’s emergency response centre, three people were on board at the time of the crash.

“According to the latest information, one dead, one injured, the search continues,” he said.

Minister of Health of the region, Oleg Kostin, said that one of the crew members died inside the helicopter. “The surviving pilot is in a satisfactory condition. “One pilot, 26 years old, is in a satisfactory condition. He has bruises on his lower extremities. He jumped out of the helicopter on a parachute,” he wrote on Telegram. They are looking for a third victim.

The press service of the Central Military District clarified the circumstances of the emergency. “On April 28, at the airfield in the Saratov region, during training flights, two helicopters approached each other during landing approach.

“As a result, one of them was damaged and made a hard landing. During a hard landing, 1 crew member was killed.

“The second helicopter landed normally,” as reported by Russian media outlet Ria.

