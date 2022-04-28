Russian warships and submarines amassing in the Black Sea

By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 8:48
According to an intelligence update by the Ministry of Defence, Russian warships and submarines “are currently in the Black Sea operational zone.”
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, April 28, the MoD revealed: “Approximately 20 Russian Navy vessels are currently in the Black Sea operational zone, including submarines.
“The Bosporus Strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.”
They went on to add: “Despite the embarrassing losses of the landing ship Saratov and cruiser Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet retains the ability to strike Ukrainian and coastal targets.”
