By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 19:05

Scottish Actor Alan Cumming is offering a $10,000 reward for information on Missing Chimpanzee Co-Star Credit: Twitter @Alancumming

Scottish Actor Alan Cumming OBE is reportedly offering a $10,000 reward for any information on a issing Chimpanzee Co-Star.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Variety, legendary Actor Alan Cumming spoke on his ex co-star friend Tonka, the chimpanzee, with whom he acted in the 1997 film “Buddy”:

“During the months we filmed together, baby Tonka and I became good friends, playing and grooming each other and just generally larking about,” Cumming said in a statement. “It’s horrible to think he might in a cage in a dark basement somewhere or have met some other fate, so I’m appealing to whoever knows what has become of him to please come forward claim the reward.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had previously sued the Missouri Primate Foundation due to the ape’s living conditions saying it “had been warehoused in often filthy, virtually barren enclosures”, eventually getting permission to remove Tonka and six other chimpanzees from the bad environment. However when it came time to do so, Tonka was missing.

According to PETA: “Owner Tonia Haddix claimed that [Tonka] had ‘died,’ but told various stories that didn’t add up and failed to prove that this was the case. She had previously stated that PETA would never get him. In January, a judge found that mystery surrounds the primate’s disappearance and that Haddix’s testimony was not credible, leaving PETA and Cumming to try to determine his whereabouts or perhaps his final resting place.”

“If you know where Cumming’s former co-star may have been shipped, sold or hidden away, PETA wants to hear from you,” PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet stated. “If he’s still alive, Tonka deserves to live out the rest of his days surrounded by chimpanzee friends at a lush sanctuary, as ordered by the court, and someone out there might be able to help PETA get him there.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.