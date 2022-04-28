By Chris King • 28 April 2022 • 23:38

Stable and sunny weather forecast for Malaga province over the May 'bridge'. image: Pexels

Malaga province should see sunny and stable weather during the forthcoming May ‘bridge’

According to AEMET the State Meteorological Agency, the instability in the weather that caused the storms in Malaga province this Wednesday and Thursday, causing heavy downpours and hail in some parts, is moving away.

Clear skies are expected over the forthcoming May ‘bridge’, in which the sun will shine. Temperatures are predicted to exceed 20 degrees. Moreover, on Sunday, May 1, in the capital of Malaga, summer maximums of 28 degrees could be recorded.

Friday, April 29

The forecast for this Friday in Malaga is cloudy skies with low clouds and mist. There is the possibility of some weak rain early in the morning, which will leave slightly cloudy skies throughout the morning. In the afternoon, clouds are expected in the interior of the province, accompanied by light winds.

Saturday, April 30

Saturday will start cloudy in the whole of Andalucia. Temperatures will rise, and in Velez-Malaga are expected to increase to around 24 degrees. Malaga capital should see 23 degrees, while the rest of the province can look forward to a warm 22 degrees.

Sunday, May 1

Light westerly winds will be predominant on this first day of May, bringing more heat to the province. The mercury could rise from between 24 degrees in Ronda, to 28 in Malaga.

Monday, May 2

Monday’s holiday will begin with an increase in cloud cover and a slight drop in temperatures. Tourists and residents of Malaga province will be able to enjoy a couple of days of good weather until Tuesday 3.

If the AEMET’s predictions are correct, weak showers can be expected in coastal areas on May 3. They will appear with greater intensity in the Antequera region and in the Serrania de Ronda, where they could be accompanied by storms. This instability will probably continue during Wednesday 4, as reported by malagahoy.es.

