By Chris King • 28 April 2022 • 21:08

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, April 29. Image: pexels

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Friday, April 29, will be 187.7 per cent more expensive than last year



The average price of electricity in the wholesale ‘pool’ in Spain and Portugal tomorrow, Friday, April 29 will drop slightly. It will fall by 4.5 per cent, to stand at €214.84/MWh. This is about €10 less than today’s €224.97/MW.

As reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), the price of electricity tomorrow will be 187.7 per cent more expensive compared to the €74.67 /MWh registered on April 29, 2021.

Friday’s cheapest time will be between 3pm and 5pm, at €186/MWh, while the most expensive part of the day will be the hour between 10pm and 11pm, when it will cost €254.97/MWh.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that last year, about 1.25 million people passed the Voluntary Price for Small Consumers (PVPC) at an electricity rate in the free market at a fixed price.

