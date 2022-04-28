The Queen looks radiant as she welcomes the President of Switzerland to Windsor

By Chris King • 28 April 2022 • 21:34
Royal fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of the Queen today, Thursday, April 28, as she received President Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Her Majesty was seen looking radiant, and moving without the aid of her walking stick.
The Swiss couple posed with the Queen in her Oak Room sitting room, on what was her first official engagement after flying back by helicopter yesterday, Wednesday 28, from a seven-day break on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
The monarch was on cheery form during her first official engagement since a week-long break on the Sandringham estate, smiling broadly for photographs with Cassis and his wife Paola.
The monarch returned to Windsor Castle after a week-long break on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where she marked her 96th birthday in private on April 21.
The audience with President Ignazio Cassis was her first official engagement since then, and she held it in person rather than by video.
Royal fans were over the moon to see the Queen in healthy form after a long time and sent their love and prayers to the longest-reign monarch. as reported by geo.tv.
