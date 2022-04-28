Tributes continue to pour in for Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu who passed away following cancer battle

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 17:45

Tributes pour in for Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu who passed away following cancer battle. Image: Twitter

Tributes continue to pour in for Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu who passed away following a cancer battle.

The award-winning comic was only 31.

UPDATE 5.45 pm (April 28) – TRIBUTES continue to pour in for Clive Chigubu, the Zimbabwean comedian who passed away at the age of 31 following a battle with cancer. His death has been used to highlight the country’s ‘dismal failure to prioritise healthcare, particularly for cancer patients’.

The Mayor of Bulawayo Solomon Madlala Mguni said on Thursday, April 28: “The city of Bulawayo has learnt with sadness of the passing on of comedian Clive Chigubhu. Our greatest sympathy goes to the Chigubhu family, the arts industry, Bulawayo, and the nation at large. We mourn and celebrate the life of the talented and illustrious son of the City of Kings.”

He added: “The City is bereft of the talent lost especially in the Comedy industry. Chigubhu also known for his catch phrase Yeee Yeee will be solely missed. The city’s creative arts sector is poor without him.”

Umahlekisa Comedy Club founder Ntando Moyo said: “Laughter is the best medicine, while we grieve the loss of our Colleague we also Celebrate His life the best way we know how in the way he would have wanted. The show continues tomorrow with a special tribute to Clive.

“We will also have a donations booth at the show for those that want to contribute in any way with the assistance of Mzoe Seven Emma Nxumalo . You can also get in touch with them for your contributions,” as reported by bulawayo24.com.

Many people online criticised the Zimbabwean health care system following the young comedian’s death.

One person on Twitter said: “He could have survived if our health care system was okay. No cancer working machines, advocating for a better health care system is deemed an act against the government.”

He could have survived if our health care system was okay.

No cancer working machines, advocating for a better health care system is deemed an act against the government. LALA NGOXOLO CLIVE CHIGUBU pic.twitter.com/OPffSuRnxV — Xoliso-Sithole (@xoliso40) April 27, 2022

“You would have had a fighting chance if our attitude towards cancer and public health was not comatose. May history judge us harshly for our inertia,” said another person.

Rest well Clive Chigubu. But let us not forget the elephant in the room. You would have had a fighting chance if our attitude towards cancer and public health was not comatose. May history judge us harshly for our inertia. RIP. pic.twitter.com/aJdPadviYv — Robert Mukondiwa (@zimrobbie) April 27, 2022

Another person said: “Dear ZANUPF,

“How do you feel now knowing that Clive Chigubu died because the cancer machines at Mpilo are not working?

“Is this your version of patriotism of letting citizens die because you are LOOTING public funds?

“How many more have to die before you act? You are SHAMELESS!”

Dear ZANUPF, How do you feel now knowing that Clive Chigubu died because the cancer machines at Mpilo are not working? Is this your version of patriotism of letting citizens die because you are LOOTING public funds? How many more have to die before you act? You are SHAMELESS! pic.twitter.com/Pt0WS2TMQ5 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) April 27, 2022

Zimbabwean news outlet The News Hawks followed along these lines, writing: “The acclaimed comedian Clive Chigubu has died of cancer. His passing is focusing the spotlight on Zimbabwe’s dismal failure to prioritise healthcare, particularly for cancer patients who are condemned to a painful death amid official silence.”

ORIGINAL 11.37 pm (APRIL 27) – POPULAR Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu has passed away following a battle with cancer. Tributes have poured in after the news was announced.

His uncle confirmed that Chigubu had passed away at 5.30 (local time) on Wednesday, April 27.

“I would like to let everyone know that this unfortunate incident occurred this (Wednesday) morning, we are now trying to make the necessary preparations. Chigubu is no more, although we appreciate all efforts that everyone has done,” he said.

The 31-year-old had been battling Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer which had left him bedridden. It was revealed that his diagnosis had only been largely revealed to his fans a few days prior to his death.

Although the news of his illness broke on April 24, his uncle, Prince Mboweni, revealed that he had been ill for some time, as reported by sundaynews.co.zw.

#BREAKING: Zimbabwean Comedian Clive Chigubu has passed away. He was battling cancer which had left him bedridden. According to his uncle, Chigubu passed on in the early hours of the morning.#Asakhe pic.twitter.com/jFHr4kewlW — CITE (@citezw) April 27, 2022

Tributes have flooded social media for the award-winning Zimbabwean comedian.

“I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon,” one person wrote on Twitter.

🟡I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon. #RIPClive 🕊 pic.twitter.com/mTV3MNIWDl — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) April 27, 2022

Another person said: “Sleep well brother.”

Sleep well brother 💔 #RIPCliveChigubu 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Zo0bKKgfAM — A S A P H 🇿🇼 (@AsaphAfrika) April 27, 2022

“Two days ago l saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today woke up to the news that he has passed on. He was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list,” another person said.

Two days ago l saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today woke up to the news that he has passed on 😞 he was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list. #RIPCliveChigubu pic.twitter.com/V0mnNaqMx6 — Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) April 27, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.