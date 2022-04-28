By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 10:22

Following his purchase of Twitter Elon Musk says he planning to buy coca-cola next. Image: YouTube

Following his purchase of Twitter Elon Musk says he planning to buy coca-cola next.

The richest person in the world took to his own platform to make the huge ‘announcement’.

NEW Twitter owner Elon Musk used his own platform to make a huge ‘announcement’ in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, ‘suggesting’ that he is planning to buy coca-cola next.

The eccentric Tesla CEO updated his followers on his new plans following the successful $44 billion (€41 billion) purchase of the social media platform on Monday, April 25.

Sharing to his 87.2 million fans, the 50-year-old joked: “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

High on the news, Twitter fans reacted suitably to the tongue-in-cheek comment.

One person said: “This is the first publicly sold bottle of Coca-Cola in 1894 which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. Bring it back.”

To which Musk replied: “Kicks Red Bull’s ass!”

Kicks Red Bull’s ass! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Red Bull rivals and fellow energy drink providers, Monster Energy, took the opportunity to promote their brand: “Who wants “wiiiings” when you can UnleashTheBeast!? And since you’re $44B light, have a case or ten on us. We’ll throw in a fridge to keep ‘em cold!”

Who wants “wiiiings” when you can #UnleashTheBeast!? And since you’re $44B light, have a case or ten on us.⁰⁰We’ll throw in a fridge to keep ‘em cold! — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) April 28, 2022

One Twitter user joked about another social media brand, writing: “Buy Tiktok and delete it.”

Buy Tiktok and delete it. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 28, 2022

The purchase of Twitter by the free-speech advocate ‘worries’ UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said Twitter “must be responsible”.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, April 26, Mr Johnson said: “Regardless of ownership, all social media platforms must be responsible and that includes protecting their users from harm on their sites.

“Obviously, it is too early to say what, if any changes, will be made to how Twitter operates.”

He added: “We will continue to work with them to make sure it continues to improve.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.