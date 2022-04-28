By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 11:19

Ukraine announces official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces including personnel and military arms Credit: Twitter @GeneralStaffUA

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have announced the official figures on combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took to Twitter on the morning of Thursday 28, April, to announce the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces, including both personnel and military arms. “The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.04 were approximately Read more: https://bit.ly/36XUpqA ” read the tweet posted by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s official twitter account.

🇺🇦 Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 28.04

орієнтовно склали / 🇬🇧 The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.04 were approximately

Read more: https://t.co/3659nKGLmJ pic.twitter.com/rcZSKANHiE — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) April 28, 2022

In a link that led to a Facebook post also by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they stated:

“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.04 were approximately:

personnel – about 22800 (+400) persons were liquidated,

tanks – 970 (+31) units,

APVs – 2,389 (+47) od,

artillery systems – 431 (+10) oD,

MLRS – 151 (+2) oD,

Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 72 (+1) units,

aircraft – 187 (+2) units,

helicopters – 155 (+0) units,

vehicles – 1688 (+22) units,

ships / boats / cutters – 8 (+0) PO,

fuel tanks – 76 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level – 215 (+8).

Special equipment / special equipment – 31 (+0).

Launching units / mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0).

The Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) in the Zaporizhzhya and Izyum directions

Data is being updated

Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!

#stoprussia”

The news follows the UK Ministry Of Defence reporting Russian ships amassing in the Black Sea stating:“Approximately 20 Russian Navy vessels are currently in the Black Sea operational zone, including submarines. The Bosporus Strait remains closed to all non-Turkish warships, rendering Russia unable to replace its lost cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.” Concerns have also been raised by UK Ministers who are reportedly worried that the Ukraine war could last as long as ten years.

