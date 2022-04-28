By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 9:13

Ministers are reportedly worried that the Ukraine war could last as long as ten years.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has hit out at Russia and called Vladimir Putin a “desperate rogue operator.” On Thursday, April 28, The Mirror revealed that: “The Ukraine war could last as long as ten years, Liz Truss believes.”

On Wednesday night, Truss spoke at the Mansion House in London. During her speech on foreign policy she warned that if Putin “succeeds there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe”.

She went on to outline that Russia must be pushed “out of the whole of Ukraine’ and warned that “we must be prepared for the long haul”.

Truss also hit out at China for refusing to condemn Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. She commented: “China is not impervious. They will not continue to rise if they do not play by the rules,

“China needs trade with the G7. We represent around half of the global economy. And we have choices.

“We have shown with Russia the kind of choices that we’re prepared to make when international rules are violated.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.