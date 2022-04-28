By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 11:58

Ukraine thanks European council for 'war crimes' tribunal against Russia. Image: @DonaldDucksIt

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe for demanding accountability for Russian ‘crimes of aggression’.

UKRAINE thanked a European council for ‘efforts to set up a special ad hoc tribunal’ aimed at convicting Russia of ‘war crimes‘ which Putin’s forces are alleged to have carried out in Ukraine.

A tweet from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, April 29, praised the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe for demanding accountability for Russian ‘crimes of aggression’.

Dmytro Kuleba wrote: “Grateful to @PACE_News for demanding accountability for Russian war crimes and endorsing efforts to set up a special ad hoc tribunal for the crime of aggression.

He added: “I call on all states to join the establishment of such Tribunal.

“Together, we will hold Russian leadership to account,” he said.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is made up of 306 parliamentarians from 46 Council of Europe nations which “speaks for 700 million Europeans on human rights and democracy.”

On April 5, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he wanted swift justice for those responsible of ‘war crimes’ in the Ukrainian city of Bucha – which was alleged to contain mass graves of innocent Ukrainian civilians.

The organisation’s secretary-general said at the time that killing civilians is a “war crime” and called for all those responsible for massacres like the one in Bucha to be brought to justice.

“Targeting and killing civilians is a war crime. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice,” he said.

