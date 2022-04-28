WATCH: Pure joy as elderly man plays with dog gifted to him after wife died

By Laura Kemp • 28 April 2022 • 10:19
Image - TikTok
The video, originally posted on TikTok by @jps_lolaa.mariaa, shows the elderly man playing with a black and white dog who is so excited she is jumping quickly on and off the bed as the man laughs.
The video, which is in Portuguese and was filmed in February but has gone viral since being shared by various outlets, says that the dog’s name is Lola Maria Silva and she was rescued from the streets.
An Instagram user commented on the video, writing: “Welp. This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen,” another wrote: “Literally brought tears of joy to my eyes. This is so wonderful, so beautiful.”
This video has been shared thousands of times and has millions of likes on the goodnewsdog Instagram page after they shared it, proving just how wonderful dogs can be and how this man and his dog saved each other.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
