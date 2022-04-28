Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant situation poses dangers experts warn as they attempt to gain access

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 April 2022 • 12:52

Image: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Credit: @Pravda_Gerashchenko

The situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is “not sustainable” and could prove dangerous, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned.

Access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been sought in vain IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said, SkyNews reports on Thursday, April 28.

The station, in south-eastern Ukraine, requires repairs “and all of this is not happening”, he said.

Grossi continued: “So the situation as I have described it, and I would repeat it today, is not sustainable as it is. So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want IAEA inspectors to go to the facility under the authority of a “third power”

Grossi said he is due to meet Russian officials soon to discuss access to the nuclear plant – Europe´s largest – which was captured by Russian forces on March 4.

The head of Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said on April 26 that explosions had been heard in the city after two Russian missiles were fired over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Kotin said: “The flight of missiles at low altitudes directly above the ZNPP site, where 7 nuclear facilities with a huge amount of nuclear material are located, poses huge risks. After all, missiles can hit one or more nuclear facilities, and this threatens a nuclear and radiation catastrophe around the world.”

