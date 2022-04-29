By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 13:54

16-year-old American Athlete suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest in class

Linton Beck a 16-year-old American Athlete suffered Sudden Cardiac Arrest in class, before being transferred to hospital.

Linton Beck, a 16-year-old American Athlete who attends Station Camp High School in Tennessee, United States, suffered Sudden Cardiac Arrest just as his class was due to begin. The boy has no previously known medical problems, as reported by WSMV Nashville news.

Thanks to the first aid provided by the High School’s medical team, his parents have state that their son is still alive and ready to continue competing in cross-country races.

“Blessed beyond measure. There are so many times, that it doesn’t turn out this way. And God did an amazing thing. People here did exactly what they were supposed to do. The school, the hospitals.” stated Rejyna Beck, the Mother of the 16-year-old Athlete.

“There were signs that he wasn’t breathing, and that he did not have a heartbeat and he did not have a pulse,” stated Amanda Welty, a nurse at Station Camp High School.

Stephen Beck, the Athlete’s father stated:“I walked into this door and saw him lying on the floor here behind me. That was when it hit me. This is not just dehydration. This is not just, you stood up too quick, it’s something is very, very wrong.”

“As an all-star athlete, Linton would run 15 to 20 miles a week.He’s very very active. No indications of heart issues. He keeps track of his pulse. His pulse is phenomenal, so great shape.”