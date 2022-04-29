Your dog’s breed does not dictate personality, a major study finds

By Fergal MacErlean • 29 April 2022 • 15:40
Image: A pinscher pup.
Credit: sweetlouise
A dog´s breed was responsible for less than one-tenth of differences in behavior among thousands of dogs, researchers say in a study published on Thursday, April 28, in the journal Science.
“When you adopt a dog based on its breed, you’re getting a dog that looks a certain way,” says co-author Elinor Karlsson, a computational biologist at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester, Massachusetts.
“But as far as behaviour goes, it’s kind of luck of the draw.”
The reason is partly because breeds are a modern invention. We have been shaping how dogs appear and behave since dogs evolved from wolves more than 10,000 years ago.
Labrador retrievers aren’t guaranteed to be docile and friendly, according to geneticists who analysed variations in the canine genome.
German shepherds were better at following orders than a random dog. And the genetic analyses showed that mixed-breed dogs with a particular ancestry were more likely to act in particular ways.
But, on average, breed explained only around nine per cent of the variation in how a dog behaved, a number “much smaller than most people, including me, would have expected,” says Karlsson.
Particularly low was the connection between breed and the probability of a dog displaying aggressive behaviour.
Dogs such as Rottweilers might be considered more aggressive because of sterotyped bias and individual experience, but behaviour of individuals within the breed is more diverse than people think, Karlsson said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.