Accident in Granada mine leaves one worker dead and another seriously injured

By Chris King • 29 April 2022 • 23:37

Photo of an Andalucian emergency services ambulance. image: junta de andalucia

Granada mine worker killed in machine accident, with another seriously injured and in hospital

According to 112 Emergencies Andalucia, an accident with a machine at a mine in the Granada municipality of Escuzar this afternoon, Friday, April 29, resulted in the death of one worker. A second person was injured with a serious prognosis.

This incident occurred at around 7.40pm, with 112 receiving a call informing them of the accident. They immediately deployed the 061 Andalucian ambulance service to the location, with a team of medics on board. The Fire Brigade, and patrols from the Guardia Civil were also mobilised to the scene.

Unfortunately, the medical professionals were unable to assist the one worker, and he was confirmed dead at the scene. The injured operator was transferred to the Granada Health Technology Park.

The Guardia Civil initiated the relevant judicial protocol to clarify the circumstances surrounding this work accident. 112 also notified the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks, and the Labour Inspectorate, as reported by granadadigital.es.

