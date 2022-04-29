By Guest Writer • 29 April 2022 • 13:55

Lars Tharp in Benahavis Credit: Arts Society Benahavis

ANTIQUES expert Lars Tharp was guest lecturer at Arts Society Benahavis meeting on Tuesday April 26.

Many will recognise him from his regular appearances on popular BBC TV programme Antiques Roadshow but for this lecture he was talking about one of his favourite artists William Hogarth and his misadventures.

Under the title Five Men Behaving Badly, he told the story of five days in 1732, when five friends toured the Medway towns in Kent and their drunken frolics were recorded by participant Ebenezer Forrest, whose lines set the scene with “We all proceeded merrily to Friendsbury.”

Forest’s diary was bound with watercolours and added to by fellow travellers, Samuel Scott and William Hogarth and the resulting sixteen-page account transports readers to a corner of Kent in the eighteenth century.

The Danish born expert captivated his audience and contributed a signed copy of his recent book Hogarth’s China to a raffle which was won by a delighted Lynda Woodin.

Following the well-attended event, some of those participating joined Lars for dinner at local restaurant Rufinos.

Find out more about Lars at www.tharp.co.uk and visit http://theartssocietybenahavis.com/ to learn about future lectures and how to join.

