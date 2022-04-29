By Matthew Roscoe • 29 April 2022 • 6:52

BREAKING UPDATE: Multiple buildings burn in Russia after a fire raged at a shopping centre in Ishim.

HUGE unexplained fires have occurred in Putin’s country over the last week.

UPDATE 6.52 am (April 29) – SEVERAL buildings burned in Russia on Thursday, April 28 and landscapes blazed following a spectacular fire that raged at a shopping centre in Ishim.

Alongside the flames that engulfed a shopping centre in Ishim, located in the Tyumen Oblast region, eight country houses caught fire in the same region of Putin’s country.

“There is a burning of eight country houses on an area of ​​200 square metres,” a representative of emergency services told RIA Novosti at the time. Around 200 square meters in the Krasnaya Gorka gardening partnership burned on April 28.

Also, around five hundred people were evacuated in Kurgan due to a major fire, the Russian Emergencies Ministry. told RIA Novosti.

“For safety reasons, 500 people were evacuated from gardening and adjacent areas. The fire area is about five thousand square metres,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations said at the time. The fire area is about 5,000 square metres,” a source said.

Both the fire in the Tyumen region and the one that broke out in Kurgan were reportedly the results of dry grass catching fire.

Further information has been received regarding the blaze at the shopping centre in Ishim.

The fire in the Gagarinsky shopping centre in Ishim began at 1.47 pm (Moscow time) and ripped through the oof of a three-story building measuring 120 by 40 metres.

The shopping centre located in the city centre, is reportedly a former shoe factory, according to Russian media.

The centre’s website apparently states that 89 boutiques are located in the facility and up to 1,200 people visit the centre each day.

TASS announced that no casualties had been reported.

ORIGINAL 3.12 pm (April 28) – ANOTHER huge fire rages in Russia after flames engulfed a shopping centre in Ishim, located in the Tyumen Oblast region. The blaze is the latest of several unexplained fires to have burned in Putin’s country.

According to media sources, the complex in Ishim, which is 1,227 miles from the Russian capital Moscow, caught fire at around 2.33 pm.

Unverified footage circulating on social media shows huge flames and billowing black smoke pouring from the roof of the shopping centre.

Casualties as a result of the fire have not yet been reported and Ukraine has not claimed responsibility was any attack.

Russian officials have yet to comment.

A series of strange fires in Russia continues. This time, a shopping center in Ishim (Tyumen region) is on fire…#FuckRussia #FuckPutin pic.twitter.com/7F9RNxV0Ek — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) April 28, 2022

The mysterious blazes in Russia have led to intense speculation that Ukraine has struck back against Moscow, with media reports suggesting that Ukrainian drones have been behind recent fires at two oil depots and a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in Russia.

On April 25, ‘drones from Ukraine’ were the apparent cause of two huge fires at oil facilities in Bryansk, Russia.

One of the oil depots is believed to be connected to the world’s longest oil pipeline (Druzhba) feeding Russian oil to Europe, while another explosion caused a fire at a military facility.

Prior to this, a blaze ripped through a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in the Russian city of Tver, reportedly killing 25 people on April 21.

