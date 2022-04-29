By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 17:08

BREAKING NEWS: Tennis Legend Boris Becker has been sentenced to two years and six months in jail for bankruptcy fraud

BREAKING NEWS: Tennis Legend Boris Becker has been sentenced to two years and six months in jail for bankruptcy fraud

On Friday, 29, April, Tennis Legend Boris Becker has been sentenced to two years and six months in jail. Judge Deborah Taylor has sentenced Boris Becker to 30 months’ imprisonment, of which he will serve half, at Southwark Crown Court today.

On June 21, 2017, Boris Becker was declared bankrupt and claimed to be shocked and embarrassed, in regard to an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his Mallorca property. The German athlete claimed his £38 million, accrued across his successful tennis career, was spent on an expensive divorce from Barbara Becker, his first wife, as well as from child maintenance payments and a lavish lifestyle.

But on Friday, 8, April, Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act by a jury at Southwark Crown Court. These charges include concealing debt, removing property and two separate counts of failure to disclose estate.

The list of Boris Becker’s hidden assets include: £950,000 from the sale of a Mercedes car dealership he owned in Germany, £40,000 spent on an ankle operation at a private clinic, £10,000 paid to a private jet company, £5,000 spent at a luxury golf resort in China. Failure to declare a property in Germany, hiding a £700,000 bank loan, as well as shares in a tech firm. He also claimed he did not know the whereabouts of his many tennis prizes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.