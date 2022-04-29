By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 16:08

BREAKING NEWS: Three dead and nine injured after explosion at an Istanbul paint factory

On Friday, 29, April, three people have died, with a further nine injured after an explosion at a paint factory in Istanbul, Turkey. “A fire broke out at a paint and varnish plant at around 1 p.m. local time,” District Governor Ali Akça informed Demirören News Agency.

“Firefighters, ambulance physicians and security officials swiftly intervened in the situation. Nine citizens were injured. Heath professionals provided service to nine citizens. However, unfortunately, three of those citizens lost their lives on the scene,” he stated “All the dead and injured people were identified by authorities”, he added.

Fire and explosions in an industrial area in Istanbul. The explosion occurred at a paint and varnish factory in Tuzla. The fire spread to 5 neighboring factories. Sometimes explosions are heard. Smoke from the fires is visible in many districts.” read a tweet posted by a user in the late afternoon.

1/2⚡️Fire and explosions in an industrial area in Istanbul. The explosion occurred at a paint and varnish factory in Tuzla. The fire spread to 5 neighboring factories. Sometimes explosions are heard. Smoke from the fires is visible in many districts. pic.twitter.com/UbGz3fzHYi — Flash (@Flash43191300) April 29, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

“Explosion at a paint factory in Istanbul, Turkey. Three people died and nine injured.” read a tweet posted by another user, showing a video of the moment the paint factory exploded.

Credit: Twitter @KurdsatEnglish

Akça also stated that the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion at the paint factory was yet to be discovered, with the Fire Department launching an investigation, as well as the prosecutor’s office opening a probe in to the incident.