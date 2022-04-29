By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 16:08
BREAKING NEWS: Three dead and nine injured after explosion at an Istanbul paint factory
On Friday, 29, April, three people have died, with a further nine injured after an explosion at a paint factory in Istanbul, Turkey. “A fire broke out at a paint and varnish plant at around 1 p.m. local time,” District Governor Ali Akça informed Demirören News Agency.
“Firefighters, ambulance physicians and security officials swiftly intervened in the situation. Nine citizens were injured. Heath professionals provided service to nine citizens. However, unfortunately, three of those citizens lost their lives on the scene,” he stated “All the dead and injured people were identified by authorities”, he added.
1/2⚡️Fire and explosions in an industrial area in Istanbul.
The explosion occurred at a paint and varnish factory in Tuzla. The fire spread to 5 neighboring factories. Sometimes explosions are heard. Smoke from the fires is visible in many districts. pic.twitter.com/UbGz3fzHYi
— Flash (@Flash43191300) April 29, 2022
1/2⚡️Fire and explosions in an industrial area in Istanbul.
The explosion occurred at a paint and varnish factory in Tuzla. The fire spread to 5 neighboring factories. Sometimes explosions are heard. Smoke from the fires is visible in many districts. pic.twitter.com/UbGz3fzHYi
— Flash (@Flash43191300) April 29, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
“Explosion at a paint factory in Istanbul, Turkey. Three people died and nine injured.” read a tweet posted by another user, showing a video of the moment the paint factory exploded.
Explosion at a paint factory in Istanbul, Turkey.
Three people died and nine injured.#BreakingNews #Turkey #Türkye #Istanbul #KurdsatEnglish pic.twitter.com/BQFgRgUI2v
— KurdSat English (@KurdsatEnglish) April 29, 2022
Explosion at a paint factory in Istanbul, Turkey.
Three people died and nine injured.#BreakingNews #Turkey #Türkye #Istanbul #KurdsatEnglish pic.twitter.com/BQFgRgUI2v
— KurdSat English (@KurdsatEnglish) April 29, 2022
Credit: Twitter @KurdsatEnglish
Akça also stated that the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion at the paint factory was yet to be discovered, with the Fire Department launching an investigation, as well as the prosecutor’s office opening a probe in to the incident.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.