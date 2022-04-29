By Guest Writer • 29 April 2022 • 14:56

James Cleverly MP spoke to the European Scrutiny Committee Credit: Screenshot Parliament TV

BRITISH Minister claims that all is progressing with Gibraltar and EU negotiations despite accusations from Spanish mayor that Britain is delaying final agreement.

On Thursday April 28, the Minister for Europe James Cleverly MP appeared before the European Scrutiny Committee of the House of Commons and whilst most of the meeting involved Northern Ireland, some time was spent of the matter of Gibraltar.

Saying that all issue were ‘eminently soluble’ whilst unable to give a date for completion, both he and top FCO civil servant Julian Braithwaite confirmed that the matter of how movement across the border would be controlled.

Surprisingly, the minister indicated that he was not aware of any current problems for people crossing the border although this has been covered in both local and UK press over the past few weeks.

Following release of the transcript of the meeting, Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said “I have known James Cleverley for many years, even before he was Minister for Europe.

“We have a very good relationship and his statements before the European Scrutiny Committee are only the latest demonstration of the strength of our personal and political relationship.

“I am very confident that, continuing to work as closely together as we have with the United Kingdom throughout this period of negotiation, we will be able to achieve a treaty that is safe and secure for Gibraltar in all aspects and respects and which will deliver enhanced prosperity for Gibraltar and shared prosperity across the shores of our magnificent bay.

“The work continues relentlessly in the negotiation to find final agreement, the positive fruits of which I hope will soon be a matter on which we will be free to make a fuller statement on.”

Thank you for reading ‘British Minister claims that all is progressing with Gibraltar and EU’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.