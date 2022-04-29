‘Da Vinci of violins’ expected to fetch up to €10 million at Paris auction

By Chris King • 29 April 2022 • 2:01

Photo of the Giuseppe Guarneri violin. Credit: Instagram S`abonner

'Da Vinci of violins' to be auctioned in Paris this coming June expected to fetch up to €10 million (£8.42m)



An instrument dubbed the “Leonardo da Vinci of violins” is due to go up for auction on June 3. Initial estimates by the auction house involved are that this almost three-hundred-year-old instrument could fetch up to €10 million (£8.42 million).

As explained by Sophie Perrine, from the Aguttes auction house near Paris, “There are many violins, but this one is like selling a Rembrandt, a Goya, or even a Leonardo da Vinci painting”.

It is one of only 150 such violins crafted in 1736 by Giuseppe Guarneri, the revered Italian luthier from Cremona in Italy. Its owner is the famous French virtuoso Regis Pasquier, which means that the instrument has graced concert halls worldwide.

Violins made by Guarneri have proved to be far more prolific than those crafted by his compatriot and contemporary, Antonio Stradivari. These maple-backed instruments have shown higher longevity and quality compared to that of their nearest rival.

Perrine told how Pasquier purchased the violin more than 20 years ago, and performed a concert with it the very next day, without even rehearsing or practising on it. “For him, this instrument was perfect”, she said.

After that initial concert, the violinist made performances with his new acquisition at prestigious venues like New York‘s Carnegie Hall, and the Opera Garnier in Paris.

After a three-day viewing period, the violin will go up for auction on June 3, with a base price of €4 million (£3.37m) to €4.5 million (£3.79m). “It’s both something very old and yet very current and alive. And this little thing will continue allowing people to hear its exceptional sound for years to come”, added Sophie Perrine, as reported by geo.tv.

