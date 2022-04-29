By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 19:55

DGT explain the five types of Spanish roundabout violations and their corresponding fines

On 28, April, The Spanish Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) issued a statement on its website in which it explained the different types of roundabout violations and their corresponding fines.

The statement read:

Out of most road traffic violations, violations of the right of way are the most frequent at roundabouts, at one in five. The main right of way rule states that vehicles circulating inside the roundabout have priority over those entering (unless a sign – traffic light, road marking – or an officer orders otherwise).

Roundabouts: FIVE SERIOUS INFRINGEMENTS Certain offences committed at roundabouts can lead to fatal accidents. These are the five most dangerous:

1. Excessive speed on a roundabout

Entering at an excessive speed can lead to a collision with other vehicles entering at legal speed. It can also be a risk to pedestrians crossing the carriageway at the exit of the roundabout. (6 points and 500€ “may be an offence if it endangers lives”)

2. Entering a roundabout without respecting priority

The driver enters without giving way to those inside the roundabout. It causes a lateral collision with the vehicle that has right of way. Abrupt braking may cause collisions between several vehicles. (4 points and 200€)

3. Continuous lane changing

Continuous lane changes, without prior signalling and without maintaining adequate separation, can cause side collisions and collisions due to sudden braking. (0 points and 200€)

4 .Crossing a roundabout from the inside

The vehicle exits directly from an inside lane, crossing in front of the other lanes. This causes a risk of collision with those travelling correctly in the outside lane and of collisions due to sudden braking. (6 points and 500€ considered reckless driving “may be an offence if it endangers lives”)

5 .Exiting a roundabout without giving priority to cyclist

The driver intends to exit the roundabout. He does not observe the situation of the cyclist who is circulating correctly and does not signal, causing a risk of collision and being run over. (6 points and 500€ considered reckless driving “may be a criminal offence if it endangers lives”)

