Dolphins trained by Russia to defend Black Sea Naval base with reports of dead dolphins flooding Twitter Credit: Twitter @AlexNikolenko5

A Submarine Analyst, H I Sutton, claims that two transportable dolphin pens were moved to the harbour of Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea, after analysing satellite images, as reported by NBC news.

“The dolphins may be tasked with preventing Ukrainian divers from infiltrating the harbour underwater and sabotaging warships there, which sit just out of reach of Ukrainian missiles” stated Sutton.

Sutton also sent an email to NBC News, in which he stated that dolphins were “the most obvious type of mammal” to protect the base, as Russia had previously deployed dolphins to Tartus in Syria in 2018, where they performed intelligence operations, countered enemy divers and retrieved objects from the sea floor.

“It’s not surprising that Putin of all people would think that dolphins are a weapon of war,” Andrew Lambert, a Professor of naval history at King’s College, London, stated on Thursday.

“Like so much of what we’re seeing in Ukraine, it’s the Soviet Union’s work being re-enacted by the current Russian government.This is their world, and they’re going to find you underwater very, very quickly.”

The news follows reports of dead dolphins that are currently flooding social media:

“Dead dolphins are increasingly observed on the Black Sea coast. Dolphins fall into the irradiation zone of navigation instruments of Russian ships, which disables the dolphin’s hearing organ, ecologist Ivan Rusev says.” posted one twitter user.

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

“Dead #dolphins appeared on the Black Sea coast. This may be due to the #Russian military, who use sonar, which adversely affects animals. Having lost their orientation, “blinded” #animals in a panic, throw themselves ashore and die. #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine #Mariupol” posted another twitter user.

Credit: Twitter @FreeManOfUA