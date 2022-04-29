By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 12:28
Dolphins trained by Russia to defend Black Sea Naval base with reports of dead dolphins flooding Twitter
Credit: Twitter @AlexNikolenko5
“The dolphins may be tasked with preventing Ukrainian divers from infiltrating the harbour underwater and sabotaging warships there, which sit just out of reach of Ukrainian missiles” stated Sutton.
Sutton also sent an email to NBC News, in which he stated that dolphins were “the most obvious type of mammal” to protect the base, as Russia had previously deployed dolphins to Tartus in Syria in 2018, where they performed intelligence operations, countered enemy divers and retrieved objects from the sea floor.
“It’s not surprising that Putin of all people would think that dolphins are a weapon of war,” Andrew Lambert, a Professor of naval history at King’s College, London, stated on Thursday.
“Like so much of what we’re seeing in Ukraine, it’s the Soviet Union’s work being re-enacted by the current Russian government.This is their world, and they’re going to find you underwater very, very quickly.”
The news follows reports of dead dolphins that are currently flooding social media:
⚡️ Dead dolphins are increasingly observed on the Black Sea coast. Dolphins fall into the irradiation zone of navigation instruments of Russian ships, which disables the dolphin's hearing organ, ecologist Ivan Rusev says. pic.twitter.com/saFCtsB1vv
— Flash (@Flash43191300) April 28, 2022
⚡️ Dead dolphins are increasingly observed on the Black Sea coast. Dolphins fall into the irradiation zone of navigation instruments of Russian ships, which disables the dolphin's hearing organ, ecologist Ivan Rusev says. pic.twitter.com/saFCtsB1vv
— Flash (@Flash43191300) April 28, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
“Dead #dolphins appeared on the Black Sea coast. This may be due to the #Russian military, who use sonar, which adversely affects animals. Having lost their orientation, “blinded” #animals in a panic, throw themselves ashore and die. #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine #Mariupol” posted another twitter user.
Dead #dolphins appeared on the Black Sea coast.This may be due to the #Russian military, who use sonar, which adversely affects animals.Having lost their orientation, "blinded" #animals in a panic, throw themselves ashore and die. #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine #Mariupol pic.twitter.com/x6tYFO80AX
— FreeMan of Ukraine (@FreeManOfUA) April 29, 2022
Dead #dolphins appeared on the Black Sea coast.This may be due to the #Russian military, who use sonar, which adversely affects animals.Having lost their orientation, "blinded" #animals in a panic, throw themselves ashore and die. #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine #Mariupol pic.twitter.com/x6tYFO80AX
— FreeMan of Ukraine (@FreeManOfUA) April 29, 2022
Credit: Twitter @FreeManOfUA
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.