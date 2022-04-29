By Matthew Roscoe • 29 April 2022 • 7:28

Ukraine: Oil depot in Russian-controlled Donetsk rocked by Ukrainian missile strikes. Image: @War_Wwt

An oil depot in Russian-controlled Donetsk was rocked by Ukrainian missile strikes.

The explosion at the depot comes after major fuel depots and other unexplained fires have broken out in Russia recently.

UKRAINIAN forces inflicted damage on an oil depot overnight in the city of Donetsk, east Ukraine – held by Russian-backed separatists – following missile strikes on Friday, April 29. The attack comes after major fuel depots exploded in Putin’s country recently.

Unverified video footage circulating online shows a fire at an oil depot in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, which was reportedly “hit by a missile strike by Ukrainian forces.”

The oil depot in occupied #Donetsk was occupied. The fire broke out at dawn in the Kirov district of the city. This was reported by locals on the Internet. The reasons are currently unknown. pic.twitter.com/PeDdHYZw0P — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) April 29, 2022

The oil depot attack in Russian-backed Donetsk, Ukraine follows several huge fires in Russia in recent days.

Media reports have suggested that Ukrainian drones were behind recent fires at two oil depots and a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in Russia.

On April 25, ‘drones from Ukraine’ were the apparent cause of two huge fires at oil facilities in Bryansk, Russia.

One of the oil depots is believed to be connected to the world’s longest oil pipeline (Druzhba) feeding Russian oil to Europe, while another explosion caused a fire at a military facility.

Prior to this, a blaze ripped through a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in the Russian city of Tver, reportedly killing 25 people on April 21.

