By Joshua Manning • 29 April 2022 • 11:24

Early morning Earthquake "like an explosion" shakes up Murcia's population Credit: Twitter @IGN_Sismologia

An earthquake in the town of Aguilas, Murcia woke its inhabitants with the Mayor of Aguilas stating it felt like an explosion.

On the morning of Friday, 29, April, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 reportedly “like an explosion” shook the town of Aguilas, in Murcia, at 7.15 a.m according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), as reported by 20minutos.

The National Geographic Institute took to Twitter to post the alert of the earthquake that took place, sharing a link to their official website where they provided more in depth details of the incident.

Credit: Twitter @IGN_Sismologia

In statements made by the Mayor of Águilas, Mari Carmen Moreno, on Onda Regional de Murcia reported by Europa Press, the Mayor stated that the tremor felt like “an explosion”, while confirming that “there have been no significant incidents”.

The earthquake was recorded at the edge of the municipality at a depth of seven kilometres in close proximity to the town of Pulpi in Almeria. Emergency Services received a dozen calls from the municipalities of Águilas, Lorca and Puerto Lumbreras, reporting the earthquake, and according to the Emergency Coordination Centre, in Águilas the students of the Carlos V school have been evacuated from inside the classrooms.

Subsequently, the IGN has been processing the data of the seismic event, which has also been felt in the Murcian town of Puerto Lumbreras, with a magnitude 3.5 and a depth of two kilometres, according to the revised calculations.

