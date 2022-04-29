Eurovision final means it’s time to party in Benidorm

By Linda Hall • 29 April 2022 • 12:31

PRE-PARTY: Toni Perez and Jesus Carrobles give details of the Plaza de la Hispanidad’s Eurovision fiesta Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM is hosting a pre-party on May 14 for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest..

Mayor Toni Perez, accompanied by Events and Festivities councillor Jesus Carrobles, explained that the town hall is organising the party with collaboration from Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE and Eurovision Spain.

The celebration starts at 7pm with a DJ session featuring previous Eurovision hits followed by performances from Marta Sango, Javiera Mena and Unique, runners-up in last Janury’s Benidorm Fest competition, to select Spain’s entry for Turin.

Nor did the town hall rule out further surprises although Perez preferred not to reveal what the organisers had in mind.

Three giant screens will be installed for the partygoers to watch the Eurovision final and voting from 9pm, with Nieves Alvarez announcing Spain’s votes from the Plaza de la Hispanidad stage.

“This will be fiesta devoted to Eurovision with a celebration worthy of Eurovision, the RTVE production and Benidorm,” he declared.

As well as ensuring that the Pre-Party had the greatest possible impact, the town hall was also committed to ensuring a celebration with minimum effect on the Plaza de la Hispanidad area, Perez added.

“We are already working with other municipal departments, preparing an operation in line with emergency and contingency plans,” he said.