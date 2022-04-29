By Chris King • 29 April 2022 • 0:15

Former king of daytime television returns to our screens.

Jeremy Kyle, the former king of daytime television, is making a welcome return to our screens



For more than twenty years, Jeremy Kyle was one of the biggest names and most recognised celebrities on British television, until a tragic incident halted his career. Today, Thursday, April 28, he has announced that he is back, signed up by TalkTV to host his own nightly show.

“My suits don’t fit like they used to but I don’t care – I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in front of the camera”, the 56-year-old former king of daytime television told The Sun, in an exclusive interview.

Jeremy made a cameo appearance on the new television network this week, and revealed, “I hadn’t realised how much I’d missed it until I stepped into the studio and felt the lights. Presenting live TV is almost like a drug, it hooks you in and I just love the format”.

He had already returned successfully to the public domain last year via the new network’s stablemate, talkRADIO. His show on TalkTV will cover current affairs and topical news each weeknight.

“I’ve thought about a big TV training regime – getting back to the gym, a personal trainer, intense diets – but then I saw Tyson Fury become the heavyweight champion of the world with a dad bod, so I reckon I’ll manage”, Jeremy told The Sun.

Adding, “I like a bit of a walk, but not in the direction of a gym if I can avoid it. Really, I don’t care if I’m not a finely tuned athlete as long as we make a great TV show”.

