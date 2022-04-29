By Chris King • 29 April 2022 • 19:04

Image: guardia civil

A man suspected of robbing eight petrol stations and a pharmacy in Granada province has been arrested



As reported by the Guardia Civil in a press release today, Friday, April 29, they have arrested one individual who was wanted on suspicion of ten robberies with violence, along with intimidation, in Granada province.

In the space of just one month, the force believes he is responsible for robbing eight petrol stations, a pharmacy in the town of Gojar, and a passer-by in Armilla. Two thefts of motor vehicles are also being attributed to him. The detainee is said to have a previous criminal record.

An investigation had been launched after a robbery in a pharmacy on April 18, in the town of Gojar. The premises was broken into at around 6pm, by a man armed with a large knife, wearing a black cap with a mask hiding his face.

He slipped behind the counter and threatened to kill the two employees if they did not give him all the money that was in the establishment. After taking approximately €1,000, he immediately fled.

Investigators established that the robber had been hanging around the pharmacy beforehand, and had passed in front of the building up to five times with a blue high-end convertible that several witnesses saw him park near the pharmacy moments before the robbery.

This car had been reported stolen the night before in the Sevilla municipality of Marinaleda. It was located the next day, April 19, in the Granada town of Nivar. A Guardia Civil patrol managed to intercept and recover the stolen vehicle and subsequently arrest the suspected robber.

Once arrested, further investigations have verified that this individual is the person presumed responsible for eight other robberies perpetrated with the same modus operandi at gas stations in the Granada metropolitan area during the last days of the month of March and the start of April.

Specifically at pumps in Churriana de la Vega, Alhendin, Ogijares, Cenes de la Vega, La Zubia, and Pulianas.

He is also accused of the theft of a high-end off-road vehicle in Otura on April 2, and the robbery the next day of a young woman. She was robbed by a man armed with a hammer on the Churriana de Armilla road, where he escaped with her bag and a mobile phone, fleeing later in this last vehicle, as reported by granadahoy.es.

