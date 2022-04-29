By Tamsin Brown • 29 April 2022 • 15:22

How to prevent and deal with bunions. Image: National Archives at College Park - Still Pictures, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Bunions can be extremely painful. It is best to prevent them as they will probably never disappear once they are there, but there are ways of dealing with them.

A bunion is an unsightly nuisance that tells us we need to make an appointment with a podiatrist. A bunion is a deformity of the big toe that causes it to point towards the other toes as the result of constant pressure, and it can become inflamed and painful.

Bunions are mostly caused by poor biomechanics, the use of inappropriate footwear (high heels or shoes that are too narrow) or diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Before the lump or swelling forms around the big toe, there may be persistent discomfort, and simple, everyday actions such as putting on footwear or walking may cause pain.

When you visit the podiatrist, the specialist will confirm the diagnosis by means of a manual examination of the foot, X-rays and an analysis of the way you walk. Once all this has been done, the specialist will decide on the most appropriate course of action for the bunions.

You can forget about the bandages or supports commonly sold in pharmacies, as they neither eliminate nor correct the problem. Podiatrists recommended using special insoles, which can cushion the pain and correct the posture of the foot when you walk, as well as wearing suitable shoes that fit correctly and have a sturdy sole.

Unfortunately, it is practically impossible to make a bunion disappear once it has appeared. Only in very severe cases, where the pain is so unbearable that it is impossible to wear shoes or walk normally, is surgery recommended.

