LOOK: Images reportedly show Russian air defence systems in Voronezh City damaged during transportation

LOOK: Images reportedly show a Russian air defence systems in Voronezh City damaged during transportation.

Air defence systems in the Russian city have apparently been activated twice in the last few days.

IMAGES circulating online reportedly show Russian air defence systems travelling into the city of Voronezh being damaged during transportation. According to reports, the systems had been activated twice in the last few days, intercepting drones flying over the area.

The images posted online on Friday, April 29 show that Russian defence systems had collided with bridges in the city. In separate images, Russian soldiers can be seen trying to let the air out of the tyres in order for them to fit underneath.

It is believed that Voronezh had been targeted by drones on Wednesday, April 27 which were shot down by the defence systems.

The region’s governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Telegram channel at the time: “This morning, the air defence system spotted and destroyed a small surveillance drone near Voronezh. The situation is under my personal control. The region’s residents are in no danger,” Gusev wrote.

According to Russian media outlet TASS on April 27, two loud bangs were heard in the Shilovo neighbourhood of the Central Russian city early on Wednesday morning. The Shilovo neighbourhood is located near the Baltimor military airfield and about 300 km away from the Ukrainian border.

Video of Russian air defense system engaging on the UAV of Ukraine over Voronezh City .

