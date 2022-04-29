By Guest Writer • 29 April 2022 • 14:08

MALLORCA involved in European Riskcoast project as a special drill organised by the Directorate-General for Emergencies and the Interior took place on April 28.

It was part of the European Riskcoast project, in which Spain, France and Portugal are members and the aim is to establish a network of transnational cooperation for the development of tools to prevent and manage geological risks on the coast linked to climate change.

Rocky landslides are a dynamic geological phenomenon in the area of ​​the Balearic Islands, especially in the islands of Ibiza and Mallorca and these events are closely linked to a complex geology that, in combination with triggers, high rainfall and low temperatures, is a highly dangerous activity for the safety and integrity of people.

The simulation took place in the Serra de Tramuntana (Sa Calobra-Escorca) and in the area of ​​Es Cubells in the municipality of Sant Josep de sa Talaia, (Ibiza) both places with a geological structure that has historically shown numerous landslides and slope movements., thus presenting itself as an ideal scenario for the simulation of several simultaneous scenarios.

Those participating included 112, Mallorca Fire Brigade, Ibiza Fire Brigade, National Police, SAMU061, Civil Guard, AEMET, IGME, Department of Roads of the Consell de Mallorca and the Consell d’Eivissa, the General Directorate of Water Resources, Local Police and Government Delegation.

Observers from different parts of Spain and Portugal were on hand to record the results.

