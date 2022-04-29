By Matthew Roscoe • 29 April 2022 • 7:53

Shock as mother arrested after son died following cardiac arrest.

The incident happened in Bobigny, Paris.

SHOCK as a mother was arrested on Tuesday, April 26 following the discovery that her son had died following a cardiac arrest in Bobigny, a town in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, France.

The body of a 15-year-old boy was found lifeless in a flat in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis) following the incident and police were quick to act, bringing the mother into custody as part of the investigation into his death.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred at around 8.30 am on April 26 in a tower block flat in the Abreuvoir housing estate in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis).

It is believed that the teenager was discovered in cardiac arrest by the fire brigade, but according to Le Parisien, they were unable to save his life. When police arrived at the scene, his mother was arrested.

Police have ordered an autopsy on the boy to establish the cause of his death and whether he suffered any potential abuse.

According to actu.fr, following a police interview, investigators are potentially pursuing murder charges against the woman as her version of events did not convince them that she is not to blame for her teenage son’s sudden death.

The French news outlet, citing a judicial source, said that woman’s custody had been “extended on murder charges.”

