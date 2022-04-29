Puzzle Solutions Edition 1921

By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 April 2022 • 11:12
abet, able, abler, bale, baler, bare, bate, bear, beat, beater, beer, beet, beetle, belt, berate, beret, beta, betel, blare, blear, bleat, brace, bracelet, bract, brae, brat, caber, cable, celebrate, crab, erectable, rebate, rebel, table, treble.
CELEBRATE
1 Lash; 2 Herr; 3 Rhea; 4 Aged; 5 Dead; 6 Disc; 7 Calf; 8 Fade; 9 East; 10 Thud; 11 Dial; 12 Leaf; 13 Fell; 14 Lull; 15 Limp; 16 Poor. FLORIDA
1 Elijah; 2 King John; 3 Eleven Plus; 4 Seven; 5 Cowes; 6 William Shakespeare; 7 Audrey Hepburn; 8 Mary Magdalene; 9 John Mortimer; 10 Jacques Cousteau.
Pant, Past, Cast, Cash, Rash, Rasp, Gasp
Across: 7 Urges; 8 Contend; 9 Top side; 10 Ceded; 12 Distribute; 15 Second-hand; 18 Dream; 19 Notable; 21 Tenants; 22 Roses. Down: 1 Buttressed; 2 Agape; 3 Asti; 4 Accent; 5 Inaction; 6 Needful; 11 Dress sense; 13 Ignominy; 14 Screens; 16 Honest; 17 Obese; 20 Tory.
Across: 4 Floats; 7 Residual; 8 Oblong; 10 Stubs; 13 Nous; 14 Pupa; 15 Parr; 16 Orb; 17 Taut; 19 Lira; 21 Fortunate; 23 Pond; 24 Ripe; 26 Sue; 27 Oval; 29 Maid; 32 Duel; 33 Aside; 34 Umpire; 35 Reveille; 36 Flutes. Down: 1 Crisp; 2 Use up; 3 Adds; 4 Floor; 5 Owls; 6 Tundra; 9 Burlap; 11 Tub; 12 Baton; 13 Natural; 15 Put; 16 Ore; 18 Ardour;
20 Items; 21 Foe; 22 Nil; 23 Pummel; 25 Kid; 28 Veers; 30 Aisle; 31 Derek; 32 Diet; 33 Amen.
Across: 1 Sastres, 5 Besos, 8 Clamp, 9 Tarro, 10 Parents, 11/19 Log off, 12 Capaz, 14 Among, 20 Buitres, 22 Llave, 23 Chest, 24 Alone, 25 Sweeter. Down: 1 Sacred, 2 Swamp, 3 Ropería, 4 Sotano, 5 Birds, 6 Swollen, 7 Sponge, 13 Asfalto, 15 Miracle, 16 Molina, 17 Rivers, 18 Faster, 20 Brave, 21 Sweat.
EASY
HARD
