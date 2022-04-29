Puzzle Solutions Edition 1921

By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 April 2022 • 11:12

WORD SQUARE

abet, able, abler, bale, baler, bare, bate, bear, beat, beater, beer, beet, beetle, belt, berate, beret, beta, betel, blare, blear, bleat, brace, bracelet, bract, brae, brat, caber, cable, celebrate, crab, erectable, rebate, rebel, table, treble.

CELEBRATE

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lash; 2 Herr; 3 Rhea; 4 Aged; 5 Dead; 6 Disc; 7 Calf; 8 Fade; 9 East; 10 Thud; 11 Dial; 12 Leaf; 13 Fell; 14 Lull; 15 Limp; 16 Poor. FLORIDA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Elijah; 2 King John; 3 Eleven Plus; 4 Seven; 5 Cowes; 6 William Shakespeare; 7 Audrey Hepburn; 8 Mary Magdalene; 9 John Mortimer; 10 Jacques Cousteau.

LADDER

Pant, Past, Cast, Cash, Rash, Rasp, Gasp

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Urges; 8 Contend; 9 Top side; 10 Ceded; 12 Distribute; 15 Second-hand; 18 Dream; 19 Notable; 21 Tenants; 22 Roses. Down: 1 Buttressed; 2 Agape; 3 Asti; 4 Accent; 5 Inaction; 6 Needful; 11 Dress sense; 13 Ignominy; 14 Screens; 16 Honest; 17 Obese; 20 Tory.

QUICK

Across: 4 Floats; 7 Residual; 8 Oblong; 10 Stubs; 13 Nous; 14 Pupa; 15 Parr; 16 Orb; 17 Taut; 19 Lira; 21 Fortunate; 23 Pond; 24 Ripe; 26 Sue; 27 Oval; 29 Maid; 32 Duel; 33 Aside; 34 Umpire; 35 Reveille; 36 Flutes. Down: 1 Crisp; 2 Use up; 3 Adds; 4 Floor; 5 Owls; 6 Tundra; 9 Burlap; 11 Tub; 12 Baton; 13 Natural; 15 Put; 16 Ore; 18 Ardour;

20 Items; 21 Foe; 22 Nil; 23 Pummel; 25 Kid; 28 Veers; 30 Aisle; 31 Derek; 32 Diet; 33 Amen.

ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD



Across: 1 Sastres, 5 Besos, 8 Clamp, 9 Tarro, 10 Parents, 11/19 Log off, 12 Capaz, 14 Among, 20 Buitres, 22 Llave, 23 Chest, 24 Alone, 25 Sweeter. Down: 1 Sacred, 2 Swamp, 3 Ropería, 4 Sotano, 5 Birds, 6 Swollen, 7 Sponge, 13 Asfalto, 15 Miracle, 16 Molina, 17 Rivers, 18 Faster, 20 Brave, 21 Sweat.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

WORDSEARCH

GOGEN

CODEWORD

FUTOSHIKI

ALPHAMUDDLE