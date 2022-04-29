Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1921

By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 April 2022 • 11:12

WORD SQUARE

abet, able, abler, bale, baler, bare, bate, bear, beat, beater, beer, beet, beetle, belt, berate, beret, beta, betel, blare, blear, bleat, brace, bracelet, bract, brae, brat, caber, cable, celebrate, crab, erectable, rebate, rebel, table, treble.
CELEBRATE

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lash; 2 Herr; 3 Rhea; 4 Aged; 5 Dead; 6 Disc; 7 Calf; 8 Fade; 9 East; 10 Thud; 11 Dial; 12 Leaf; 13 Fell; 14 Lull; 15 Limp; 16 Poor. FLORIDA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Elijah; 2 King John; 3 Eleven Plus; 4 Seven; 5 Cowes; 6 William Shakespeare; 7 Audrey Hepburn; 8 Mary Magdalene; 9 John Mortimer; 10 Jacques Cousteau.


LADDER

Pant, Past, Cast, Cash, Rash, Rasp, Gasp

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Urges; 8 Contend; 9 Top side; 10 Ceded; 12 Distribute; 15 Second-hand; 18 Dream; 19 Notable; 21 Tenants; 22 Roses. Down: 1 Buttressed; 2 Agape; 3 Asti; 4 Accent; 5 Inaction; 6 Needful; 11 Dress sense; 13 Ignominy; 14 Screens; 16 Honest; 17 Obese; 20 Tory.

QUICK

Across: 4 Floats; 7 Residual; 8 Oblong; 10 Stubs; 13 Nous; 14 Pupa; 15 Parr; 16 Orb; 17 Taut; 19 Lira; 21 Fortunate; 23 Pond; 24 Ripe; 26 Sue; 27 Oval; 29 Maid; 32 Duel; 33 Aside; 34 Umpire; 35 Reveille; 36 Flutes. Down: 1 Crisp; 2 Use up; 3 Adds; 4 Floor; 5 Owls; 6 Tundra; 9 Burlap; 11 Tub; 12 Baton; 13 Natural; 15 Put; 16 Ore; 18 Ardour;
20 Items; 21 Foe; 22 Nil; 23 Pummel; 25 Kid; 28 Veers; 30 Aisle; 31 Derek; 32 Diet; 33 Amen.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Sastres, 5 Besos, 8 Clamp, 9 Tarro, 10 Parents, 11/19 Log off, 12 Capaz, 14 Among, 20 Buitres, 22 Llave, 23 Chest, 24 Alone, 25 Sweeter. Down: 1 Sacred, 2 Swamp, 3 Ropería, 4 Sotano, 5 Birds, 6 Swollen, 7 Sponge, 13 Asfalto, 15 Miracle, 16 Molina, 17 Rivers, 18 Faster, 20 Brave, 21 Sweat.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1921


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1921

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1921

GOGEN

GOGEN-1921

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1921

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1921

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1921

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Euro Weekly News Media

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING UPDATE: Russian missile strike on Ukraine's capital Kyiv claims the life of Journalist Vira Hyrych